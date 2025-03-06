통화 / DSGR
DSGR: Distribution Solutions Group Inc
30.90 USD 0.60 (1.90%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
DSGR 환율이 오늘 -1.90%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 30.56이고 고가는 31.59이었습니다.
Distribution Solutions Group Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
DSGR News
- Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Distribution Solutions Group Stock?
- Distribution Solutions at Midwest Ideas Conference: Strategic Growth Insights
- DSG (DSGR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Distribution Solutions (DSGR) Q2 Up 14%
- Distribution Solutions Group (DSGR) Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Implied Volatility Surging for Distribution Solutions Group Stock Options
- Night Watch Investment Management Q2 2025 Investor Letter
- Barry Litwin appointed as TestEquity CEO effective July 14
- Distribution Solutions at 15th East Coast IDEAS: Strategic Growth Plans
- Distribution Solutions Group to Present and Host 1x1 Meetings at the 15th Annual East Coast IDEAS Conference on June 12, 2025
- Distribution Solutions Group to Participate in the Barrington Research Virtual Spring Investment Conference
- Distribution Solutions Group validates Fair Value warning with 38% decline
- Night Watch Investment Management Q1 2025 Investor Letter
- Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (DSGR) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
일일 변동 비율
30.56 31.59
년간 변동
21.87 41.47
- 이전 종가
- 31.50
- 시가
- 31.59
- Bid
- 30.90
- Ask
- 31.20
- 저가
- 30.56
- 고가
- 31.59
- 볼륨
- 268
- 일일 변동
- -1.90%
- 월 변동
- -2.03%
- 6개월 변동
- 8.61%
- 년간 변동율
- -18.79%
