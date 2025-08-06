Moedas / DNOW
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
DNOW: DNOW Inc
15.35 USD 0.14 (0.92%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do DNOW para hoje mudou para 0.92%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 15.24 e o mais alto foi 15.56.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas DNOW Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DNOW Notícias
- Honeywell's Unit Prices Senior Notes Offering at $1B in Aggregate
- DNOW Inc. (DNOW): A Bull Case Theory
- Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging DNOW INC (DNOW) This Year?
- DNOW (DNOW) Crossed Above the 20-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors
- Tetra Tech Gains From Business Strength Amid Persisting Headwinds
- Honeywell Unveils Ionic Modular All-in-One BESS for Industrial Use
- Here's Why Investing in Flowserve Stock Makes Sense Now
- Reasons Why You Should Avoid Betting on Middleby Stock Right Now
- Despite Fast-paced Momentum, DNOW (DNOW) Is Still a Bargain Stock
- Diversification And Synergies: DNOW's Playbook For 2025 (Rating Upgrade) (NYSE:DNOW)
- DNOW Inc. (DNOW) Inc. Presents at Jefferies Mining and Industrials Conference 2025 - Slideshow (NYSE:DNOW)
- Stanley Black Exhibits Strong Prospects Despite Persisting Headwinds
- Terex Inks Deal to Divest Tower & Rough Terrain Crane Businesses
- Emerson Gains From Business Strength Amid Persisting Headwinds
- Cimpress Exhibits Strong Prospects Despite Persisting Headwinds
- Stifel reiterates Buy rating on Now Inc stock, maintains $18 price target
- Is Hudson Technologies (HDSN) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?
- Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging DNOW INC (DNOW) This Year?
- DNOW (DNOW) Crossed Above the 200-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors
- Don't Overlook DNOW (DNOW) International Revenue Trends While Assessing the Stock
- DNOW Inc. (DNOW) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Compared to Estimates, DNOW (DNOW) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- DNOW (DNOW) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- DNOW Q2 2025 presentation: Sequential growth amid merger with MRC Global
Faixa diária
15.24 15.56
Faixa anual
11.54 18.45
- Fechamento anterior
- 15.21
- Open
- 15.31
- Bid
- 15.35
- Ask
- 15.65
- Low
- 15.24
- High
- 15.56
- Volume
- 483
- Mudança diária
- 0.92%
- Mudança mensal
- -1.98%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -9.65%
- Mudança anual
- 20.77%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh