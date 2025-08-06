Divisas / DNOW
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
DNOW: DNOW Inc
15.21 USD 0.18 (1.17%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de DNOW de hoy ha cambiado un -1.17%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 15.11, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 15.60.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas DNOW Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DNOW News
- Honeywell's Unit Prices Senior Notes Offering at $1B in Aggregate
- DNOW Inc. (DNOW): A Bull Case Theory
- Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging DNOW INC (DNOW) This Year?
- DNOW (DNOW) Crossed Above the 20-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors
- Tetra Tech Gains From Business Strength Amid Persisting Headwinds
- Honeywell Unveils Ionic Modular All-in-One BESS for Industrial Use
- Here's Why Investing in Flowserve Stock Makes Sense Now
- Reasons Why You Should Avoid Betting on Middleby Stock Right Now
- Despite Fast-paced Momentum, DNOW (DNOW) Is Still a Bargain Stock
- Diversification And Synergies: DNOW's Playbook For 2025 (Rating Upgrade) (NYSE:DNOW)
- DNOW Inc. (DNOW) Inc. Presents at Jefferies Mining and Industrials Conference 2025 - Slideshow (NYSE:DNOW)
- Stanley Black Exhibits Strong Prospects Despite Persisting Headwinds
- Terex Inks Deal to Divest Tower & Rough Terrain Crane Businesses
- Emerson Gains From Business Strength Amid Persisting Headwinds
- Cimpress Exhibits Strong Prospects Despite Persisting Headwinds
- Stifel reiterates Buy rating on Now Inc stock, maintains $18 price target
- Is Hudson Technologies (HDSN) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?
- Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging DNOW INC (DNOW) This Year?
- DNOW (DNOW) Crossed Above the 200-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors
- Don't Overlook DNOW (DNOW) International Revenue Trends While Assessing the Stock
- DNOW Inc. (DNOW) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Compared to Estimates, DNOW (DNOW) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- DNOW (DNOW) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- DNOW Q2 2025 presentation: Sequential growth amid merger with MRC Global
Rango diario
15.11 15.60
Rango anual
11.54 18.45
- Cierres anteriores
- 15.39
- Open
- 15.43
- Bid
- 15.21
- Ask
- 15.51
- Low
- 15.11
- High
- 15.60
- Volumen
- 3.519 K
- Cambio diario
- -1.17%
- Cambio mensual
- -2.87%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -10.48%
- Cambio anual
- 19.67%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B