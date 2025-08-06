通貨 / DNOW
DNOW: DNOW Inc
15.49 USD 0.28 (1.84%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
DNOWの今日の為替レートは、1.84%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり15.24の安値と15.71の高値で取引されました。
DNOW Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
DNOW News
- Honeywell's Unit Prices Senior Notes Offering at $1B in Aggregate
- DNOW Inc. (DNOW): A Bull Case Theory
- Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging DNOW INC (DNOW) This Year?
- DNOW (DNOW) Crossed Above the 20-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors
- Tetra Tech Gains From Business Strength Amid Persisting Headwinds
- Honeywell Unveils Ionic Modular All-in-One BESS for Industrial Use
- Here's Why Investing in Flowserve Stock Makes Sense Now
- Reasons Why You Should Avoid Betting on Middleby Stock Right Now
- Despite Fast-paced Momentum, DNOW (DNOW) Is Still a Bargain Stock
- Diversification And Synergies: DNOW's Playbook For 2025 (Rating Upgrade) (NYSE:DNOW)
- DNOW Inc. (DNOW) Inc. Presents at Jefferies Mining and Industrials Conference 2025 - Slideshow (NYSE:DNOW)
- Stanley Black Exhibits Strong Prospects Despite Persisting Headwinds
- Terex Inks Deal to Divest Tower & Rough Terrain Crane Businesses
- Emerson Gains From Business Strength Amid Persisting Headwinds
- Cimpress Exhibits Strong Prospects Despite Persisting Headwinds
- Stifel reiterates Buy rating on Now Inc stock, maintains $18 price target
- Is Hudson Technologies (HDSN) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?
- Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging DNOW INC (DNOW) This Year?
- DNOW (DNOW) Crossed Above the 200-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors
- Don't Overlook DNOW (DNOW) International Revenue Trends While Assessing the Stock
- DNOW Inc. (DNOW) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Compared to Estimates, DNOW (DNOW) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- DNOW (DNOW) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- DNOW Q2 2025 presentation: Sequential growth amid merger with MRC Global
1日のレンジ
15.24 15.71
1年のレンジ
11.54 18.45
- 以前の終値
- 15.21
- 始値
- 15.31
- 買値
- 15.49
- 買値
- 15.79
- 安値
- 15.24
- 高値
- 15.71
- 出来高
- 2.621 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.84%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -1.09%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -8.83%
- 1年の変化
- 21.87%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K