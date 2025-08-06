クォートセクション
通貨 / DNOW
株に戻る

DNOW: DNOW Inc

15.49 USD 0.28 (1.84%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

DNOWの今日の為替レートは、1.84%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり15.24の安値と15.71の高値で取引されました。

DNOW Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

DNOW News

1日のレンジ
15.24 15.71
1年のレンジ
11.54 18.45
以前の終値
15.21
始値
15.31
買値
15.49
買値
15.79
安値
15.24
高値
15.71
出来高
2.621 K
1日の変化
1.84%
1ヶ月の変化
-1.09%
6ヶ月の変化
-8.83%
1年の変化
21.87%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K