QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / DNOW
Tornare a Azioni

DNOW: DNOW Inc

15.08 USD 0.41 (2.65%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio DNOW ha avuto una variazione del -2.65% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 15.05 e ad un massimo di 15.48.

Segui le dinamiche di DNOW Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

DNOW News

Intervallo Giornaliero
15.05 15.48
Intervallo Annuale
11.54 18.45
Chiusura Precedente
15.49
Apertura
15.48
Bid
15.08
Ask
15.38
Minimo
15.05
Massimo
15.48
Volume
1.096 K
Variazione giornaliera
-2.65%
Variazione Mensile
-3.70%
Variazione Semestrale
-11.24%
Variazione Annuale
18.65%
20 settembre, sabato