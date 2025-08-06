Valute / DNOW
DNOW: DNOW Inc
15.08 USD 0.41 (2.65%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio DNOW ha avuto una variazione del -2.65% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 15.05 e ad un massimo di 15.48.
Segui le dinamiche di DNOW Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
15.05 15.48
Intervallo Annuale
11.54 18.45
- Chiusura Precedente
- 15.49
- Apertura
- 15.48
- Bid
- 15.08
- Ask
- 15.38
- Minimo
- 15.05
- Massimo
- 15.48
- Volume
- 1.096 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.65%
- Variazione Mensile
- -3.70%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -11.24%
- Variazione Annuale
- 18.65%
20 settembre, sabato