통화 / DNOW
DNOW: DNOW Inc
15.08 USD 0.41 (2.65%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
DNOW 환율이 오늘 -2.65%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 15.05이고 고가는 15.48이었습니다.
DNOW Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DNOW News
일일 변동 비율
15.05 15.48
년간 변동
11.54 18.45
- 이전 종가
- 15.49
- 시가
- 15.48
- Bid
- 15.08
- Ask
- 15.38
- 저가
- 15.05
- 고가
- 15.48
- 볼륨
- 1.096 K
- 일일 변동
- -2.65%
- 월 변동
- -3.70%
- 6개월 변동
- -11.24%
- 년간 변동율
- 18.65%
20 9월, 토요일