Moedas / CUT
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
CUT: Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF
30.10 USD 0.42 (1.38%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CUT para hoje mudou para -1.38%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 30.06 e o mais alto foi 30.10.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CUT Notícias
- The Fed announces quarter-point interest rate cut. What it means for you
- Miran set to vote at this week’s Fed meeting. Here’s what to expect on Wednesday.
- A divided Fed is expected to settle on a 25-basis-point cut this week. The key question is, what comes next?
- Analysis-China caught in policy dilemma as Fed rate cut looms
- Fed is almost certain to cut rates by 25 basis points after months of debate. Why are so many people unhappy with that?
- Timber ETFs: WOOD's Growth Potential Vs. CUT's Defensive Position (NASDAQ:WOOD)
- Opinion: Dr. Oz is saving the government more money than Elon Musk and ‘DOGE’ ever did
- Fed’s Waller backs a series of interest-rate cuts over the next six months
- Powell just gambled big in Jackson Hole. Will it pay off?
- Why the first Fed rate cut in nine months would likely extend the stock market’s rally
- Fed officials see inflation just around the corner — and think consumers will bear the burden, minutes show
- Will Powell use Jackson Hole speech to push back on hopes for September rate cut?
- Dollar slips as investors eye September Fed cut
- Why these two Fed officials are cool to the idea of a September rate cut
- The two Fed dissenters say worries about labor market led them to push for lower rates
- Fed leaves interest rates unchanged despite pressure from Trump
- Will the Fed bow to pressure from Trump for a rate cut?
- Trump says he had only a few people in mind to replace Powell, but Bessent now says it’s a ‘long list’
- Why Trump’s next Fed chair may not deliver the interest-rate cuts investors expect
- Fed’s Williams says tariffs are pushing up inflation, and he expects even higher prices in coming months
- Traders stick to bets on September Fed rate cut after inflation report
- Door open for Fed to ease rates this year, minutes show
- Opinion: Your Social Security check will be nearly 20% less if Congress doesn’t face facts soon
- Fed sticks with forecast of two interest-rate cuts this year despite new inflation worries
Faixa diária
30.06 30.10
Faixa anual
27.12 35.67
- Fechamento anterior
- 30.52
- Open
- 30.06
- Bid
- 30.10
- Ask
- 30.40
- Low
- 30.06
- High
- 30.10
- Volume
- 6
- Mudança diária
- -1.38%
- Mudança mensal
- -1.34%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -1.79%
- Mudança anual
- -15.62%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh