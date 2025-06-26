CotationsSections
CUT: Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF

29.81 USD 0.29 (0.96%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de CUT a changé de -0.96% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 29.77 et à un maximum de 29.84.

Suivez la dynamique Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
29.77 29.84
Range Annuel
27.12 35.67
Clôture Précédente
30.10
Ouverture
29.77
Bid
29.81
Ask
30.11
Plus Bas
29.77
Plus Haut
29.84
Volume
5
Changement quotidien
-0.96%
Changement Mensuel
-2.29%
Changement à 6 Mois
-2.74%
Changement Annuel
-16.43%
20 septembre, samedi