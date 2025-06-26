Valute / CUT
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
CUT: Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF
29.81 USD 0.29 (0.96%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CUT ha avuto una variazione del -0.96% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 29.77 e ad un massimo di 29.84.
Segui le dinamiche di Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CUT News
- ‘Am I the biggest loser with the Fed rate cut?’ I’m 68, retired and live off IRAs and Social Security
- The Fed announces quarter-point interest rate cut. What it means for you
- Miran set to vote at this week’s Fed meeting. Here’s what to expect on Wednesday.
- A divided Fed is expected to settle on a 25-basis-point cut this week. The key question is, what comes next?
- Analysis-China caught in policy dilemma as Fed rate cut looms
- Fed is almost certain to cut rates by 25 basis points after months of debate. Why are so many people unhappy with that?
- Timber ETFs: WOOD's Growth Potential Vs. CUT's Defensive Position (NASDAQ:WOOD)
- Opinion: Dr. Oz is saving the government more money than Elon Musk and ‘DOGE’ ever did
- Fed’s Waller backs a series of interest-rate cuts over the next six months
- Powell just gambled big in Jackson Hole. Will it pay off?
- Why the first Fed rate cut in nine months would likely extend the stock market’s rally
- Fed officials see inflation just around the corner — and think consumers will bear the burden, minutes show
- Will Powell use Jackson Hole speech to push back on hopes for September rate cut?
- Dollar slips as investors eye September Fed cut
- Why these two Fed officials are cool to the idea of a September rate cut
- The two Fed dissenters say worries about labor market led them to push for lower rates
- Fed leaves interest rates unchanged despite pressure from Trump
- Will the Fed bow to pressure from Trump for a rate cut?
- Trump says he had only a few people in mind to replace Powell, but Bessent now says it’s a ‘long list’
- Why Trump’s next Fed chair may not deliver the interest-rate cuts investors expect
- Fed’s Williams says tariffs are pushing up inflation, and he expects even higher prices in coming months
- Traders stick to bets on September Fed rate cut after inflation report
- Door open for Fed to ease rates this year, minutes show
- Opinion: Your Social Security check will be nearly 20% less if Congress doesn’t face facts soon
Intervallo Giornaliero
29.77 29.84
Intervallo Annuale
27.12 35.67
- Chiusura Precedente
- 30.10
- Apertura
- 29.77
- Bid
- 29.81
- Ask
- 30.11
- Minimo
- 29.77
- Massimo
- 29.84
- Volume
- 5
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.96%
- Variazione Mensile
- -2.29%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -2.74%
- Variazione Annuale
- -16.43%
21 settembre, domenica