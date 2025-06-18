KurseKategorien
Währungen / CUT
Zurück zum Aktien

CUT: Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF

29.81 USD 0.29 (0.96%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von CUT hat sich für heute um -0.96% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 29.77 bis zu einem Hoch von 29.84 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CUT News

Tagesspanne
29.77 29.84
Jahresspanne
27.12 35.67
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
30.10
Eröffnung
29.77
Bid
29.81
Ask
30.11
Tief
29.77
Hoch
29.84
Volumen
5
Tagesänderung
-0.96%
Monatsänderung
-2.29%
6-Monatsänderung
-2.74%
Jahresänderung
-16.43%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
418
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
542
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
266.4 K
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
98.7 K
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
-225.1 K
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
17.8 K
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K