CUT: Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF
29.81 USD 0.29 (0.96%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von CUT hat sich für heute um -0.96% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 29.77 bis zu einem Hoch von 29.84 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
29.77 29.84
Jahresspanne
27.12 35.67
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 30.10
- Eröffnung
- 29.77
- Bid
- 29.81
- Ask
- 30.11
- Tief
- 29.77
- Hoch
- 29.84
- Volumen
- 5
- Tagesänderung
- -0.96%
- Monatsänderung
- -2.29%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -2.74%
- Jahresänderung
- -16.43%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 418
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 542
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 266.4 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 98.7 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- -225.1 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 17.8 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K