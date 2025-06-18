通貨 / CUT
CUT: Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF
30.10 USD 0.42 (1.38%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
CUTの今日の為替レートは、-1.38%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり30.06の安値と30.10の高値で取引されました。
Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
CUT News
- The Fed announces quarter-point interest rate cut. What it means for you
- Miran set to vote at this week’s Fed meeting. Here’s what to expect on Wednesday.
- A divided Fed is expected to settle on a 25-basis-point cut this week. The key question is, what comes next?
- Analysis-China caught in policy dilemma as Fed rate cut looms
- Fed is almost certain to cut rates by 25 basis points after months of debate. Why are so many people unhappy with that?
- Timber ETFs: WOOD's Growth Potential Vs. CUT's Defensive Position (NASDAQ:WOOD)
- Opinion: Dr. Oz is saving the government more money than Elon Musk and ‘DOGE’ ever did
- Fed’s Waller backs a series of interest-rate cuts over the next six months
- Powell just gambled big in Jackson Hole. Will it pay off?
- Why the first Fed rate cut in nine months would likely extend the stock market’s rally
- Fed officials see inflation just around the corner — and think consumers will bear the burden, minutes show
- Will Powell use Jackson Hole speech to push back on hopes for September rate cut?
- Dollar slips as investors eye September Fed cut
- Why these two Fed officials are cool to the idea of a September rate cut
- The two Fed dissenters say worries about labor market led them to push for lower rates
- Fed leaves interest rates unchanged despite pressure from Trump
- Will the Fed bow to pressure from Trump for a rate cut?
- Trump says he had only a few people in mind to replace Powell, but Bessent now says it’s a ‘long list’
- Why Trump’s next Fed chair may not deliver the interest-rate cuts investors expect
- Fed’s Williams says tariffs are pushing up inflation, and he expects even higher prices in coming months
- Traders stick to bets on September Fed rate cut after inflation report
- Door open for Fed to ease rates this year, minutes show
- Opinion: Your Social Security check will be nearly 20% less if Congress doesn’t face facts soon
- Fed sticks with forecast of two interest-rate cuts this year despite new inflation worries
1日のレンジ
30.06 30.10
1年のレンジ
27.12 35.67
- 以前の終値
- 30.52
- 始値
- 30.06
- 買値
- 30.10
- 買値
- 30.40
- 安値
- 30.06
- 高値
- 30.10
- 出来高
- 6
- 1日の変化
- -1.38%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -1.34%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -1.79%
- 1年の変化
- -15.62%
