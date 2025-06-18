クォートセクション
CUT: Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF

30.10 USD 0.42 (1.38%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

CUTの今日の為替レートは、-1.38%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり30.06の安値と30.10の高値で取引されました。

Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
30.06 30.10
1年のレンジ
27.12 35.67
以前の終値
30.52
始値
30.06
買値
30.10
買値
30.40
安値
30.06
高値
30.10
出来高
6
1日の変化
-1.38%
1ヶ月の変化
-1.34%
6ヶ月の変化
-1.79%
1年の変化
-15.62%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K