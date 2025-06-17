Currencies / CUT
CUT: Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF
30.61 USD 0.13 (0.43%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CUT exchange rate has changed by 0.43% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 30.58 and at a high of 30.61.
Follow Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
30.58 30.61
Year Range
27.12 35.67
- Previous Close
- 30.48
- Open
- 30.58
- Bid
- 30.61
- Ask
- 30.91
- Low
- 30.58
- High
- 30.61
- Volume
- 10
- Daily Change
- 0.43%
- Month Change
- 0.33%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.13%
- Year Change
- -14.19%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev