통화 / CUT
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
CUT: Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF
29.81 USD 0.29 (0.96%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
CUT 환율이 오늘 -0.96%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 29.77이고 고가는 29.84이었습니다.
Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CUT News
- ‘Am I the biggest loser with the Fed rate cut?’ I’m 68, retired and live off IRAs and Social Security
- The Fed announces quarter-point interest rate cut. What it means for you
- Miran set to vote at this week’s Fed meeting. Here’s what to expect on Wednesday.
- A divided Fed is expected to settle on a 25-basis-point cut this week. The key question is, what comes next?
- Analysis-China caught in policy dilemma as Fed rate cut looms
- Fed is almost certain to cut rates by 25 basis points after months of debate. Why are so many people unhappy with that?
- Timber ETFs: WOOD's Growth Potential Vs. CUT's Defensive Position (NASDAQ:WOOD)
- Opinion: Dr. Oz is saving the government more money than Elon Musk and ‘DOGE’ ever did
- Fed’s Waller backs a series of interest-rate cuts over the next six months
- Powell just gambled big in Jackson Hole. Will it pay off?
- Why the first Fed rate cut in nine months would likely extend the stock market’s rally
- Fed officials see inflation just around the corner — and think consumers will bear the burden, minutes show
- Will Powell use Jackson Hole speech to push back on hopes for September rate cut?
- Dollar slips as investors eye September Fed cut
- Why these two Fed officials are cool to the idea of a September rate cut
- The two Fed dissenters say worries about labor market led them to push for lower rates
- Fed leaves interest rates unchanged despite pressure from Trump
- Will the Fed bow to pressure from Trump for a rate cut?
- Trump says he had only a few people in mind to replace Powell, but Bessent now says it’s a ‘long list’
- Why Trump’s next Fed chair may not deliver the interest-rate cuts investors expect
- Fed’s Williams says tariffs are pushing up inflation, and he expects even higher prices in coming months
- Traders stick to bets on September Fed rate cut after inflation report
- Door open for Fed to ease rates this year, minutes show
- Opinion: Your Social Security check will be nearly 20% less if Congress doesn’t face facts soon
일일 변동 비율
29.77 29.84
년간 변동
27.12 35.67
- 이전 종가
- 30.10
- 시가
- 29.77
- Bid
- 29.81
- Ask
- 30.11
- 저가
- 29.77
- 고가
- 29.84
- 볼륨
- 5
- 일일 변동
- -0.96%
- 월 변동
- -2.29%
- 6개월 변동
- -2.74%
- 년간 변동율
- -16.43%
20 9월, 토요일