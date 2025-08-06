Moedas / COLD
COLD: Americold Realty Trust Inc
13.25 USD 0.01 (0.08%)
Setor: Imobiliário Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do COLD para hoje mudou para -0.08%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 13.16 e o mais alto foi 13.35.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Americold Realty Trust Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
COLD Notícias
Faixa diária
13.16 13.35
Faixa anual
13.10 28.29
- Fechamento anterior
- 13.26
- Open
- 13.34
- Bid
- 13.25
- Ask
- 13.55
- Low
- 13.16
- High
- 13.35
- Volume
- 233
- Mudança diária
- -0.08%
- Mudança mensal
- -7.99%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -37.76%
- Mudança anual
- -53.16%
