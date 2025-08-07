Währungen / COLD
COLD: Americold Realty Trust Inc
12.98 USD 0.28 (2.11%)
Sektor: Immobilien Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von COLD hat sich für heute um -2.11% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 12.95 bis zu einem Hoch von 13.35 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Americold Realty Trust Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
12.95 13.35
Jahresspanne
12.95 28.29
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 13.26
- Eröffnung
- 13.34
- Bid
- 12.98
- Ask
- 13.28
- Tief
- 12.95
- Hoch
- 13.35
- Volumen
- 12.569 K
- Tagesänderung
- -2.11%
- Monatsänderung
- -9.86%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -39.03%
- Jahresänderung
- -54.12%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K