Valute / COLD
COLD: Americold Realty Trust Inc
12.83 USD 0.15 (1.16%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio COLD ha avuto una variazione del -1.16% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 12.83 e ad un massimo di 13.05.
Segui le dinamiche di Americold Realty Trust Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
12.83 13.05
Intervallo Annuale
12.83 28.29
- Chiusura Precedente
- 12.98
- Apertura
- 13.00
- Bid
- 12.83
- Ask
- 13.13
- Minimo
- 12.83
- Massimo
- 13.05
- Volume
- 8.226 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.16%
- Variazione Mensile
- -10.90%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -39.74%
- Variazione Annuale
- -54.65%
20 settembre, sabato