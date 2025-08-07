QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / COLD
Tornare a Azioni

COLD: Americold Realty Trust Inc

12.83 USD 0.15 (1.16%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio COLD ha avuto una variazione del -1.16% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 12.83 e ad un massimo di 13.05.

Segui le dinamiche di Americold Realty Trust Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

COLD News

Intervallo Giornaliero
12.83 13.05
Intervallo Annuale
12.83 28.29
Chiusura Precedente
12.98
Apertura
13.00
Bid
12.83
Ask
13.13
Minimo
12.83
Massimo
13.05
Volume
8.226 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.16%
Variazione Mensile
-10.90%
Variazione Semestrale
-39.74%
Variazione Annuale
-54.65%
20 settembre, sabato