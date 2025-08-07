通貨 / COLD
COLD: Americold Realty Trust Inc
12.98 USD 0.28 (2.11%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
COLDの今日の為替レートは、-2.11%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり12.95の安値と13.35の高値で取引されました。
Americold Realty Trust Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
COLD News
- Dream Industrial REIT: Miss This Monthly Dividend Payer And Regret It Later (DREUF)
- アメリコールド・リアルティ・トラスト株、52週安値の13.10ドルを記録
- Americold Realty Trust stock hits 52-week low at $13.10
- Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE): A Unique 5% Yielding Play
- Americold Realty Trust stock hits 52-week low at $13.38
- Americold declares $0.23 per share dividend for third quarter
- Americold Realty Trust stock hits 52-week low at 14.22 USD
- The Calm Before The Cut
- Americold names Robert Chambers as new CEO effective September 1
- Americold Realty: Stuck In The Freezer (NYSE:COLD)
- Americold Realty Trust price target lowered to $19 by RBC Capital
- Americold Realty Trust price target lowered to $19 from $23 at Baird
- Americold opens $100+ million import-export hub in Kansas City
- Raymond James lowers Americold Realty Trust price target to $22 on occupancy headwinds
- Disinflation Dividend: REIT Earnings Scorecard
- Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (COLD) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Truist Securities reaffirms Buy rating on Americold Realty Trust stock
- Americold Realty Trust stock hits 52-week low at $15.41
- Americold Realty Trust (COLD) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) Q2 FFO and Revenues Top Estimates
- Americold Q2 2025 slides: cold storage giant highlights scale as same-store metrics cool
- Americold Realty earnings missed by $0.06, revenue topped estimates
- Americold shares fall 4% as occupancy challenges lead to guidance cut
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Realty Income, Americold Realty, Plymouth Industrial and CBRE Group
1日のレンジ
12.95 13.35
1年のレンジ
12.95 28.29
- 以前の終値
- 13.26
- 始値
- 13.34
- 買値
- 12.98
- 買値
- 13.28
- 安値
- 12.95
- 高値
- 13.35
- 出来高
- 12.569 K
- 1日の変化
- -2.11%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -9.86%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -39.03%
- 1年の変化
- -54.12%
