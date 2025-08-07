クォートセクション
COLD: Americold Realty Trust Inc

12.98 USD 0.28 (2.11%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

COLDの今日の為替レートは、-2.11%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり12.95の安値と13.35の高値で取引されました。

Americold Realty Trust Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

COLD News

1日のレンジ
12.95 13.35
1年のレンジ
12.95 28.29
以前の終値
13.26
始値
13.34
買値
12.98
買値
13.28
安値
12.95
高値
13.35
出来高
12.569 K
1日の変化
-2.11%
1ヶ月の変化
-9.86%
6ヶ月の変化
-39.03%
1年の変化
-54.12%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K