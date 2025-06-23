Moedas / CMP
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
CMP: Compass Minerals Intl Inc
17.98 USD 0.06 (0.33%)
Setor: Materiais-primas Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CMP para hoje mudou para 0.33%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 17.67 e o mais alto foi 18.04.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Compass Minerals Intl Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CMP Notícias
- Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP) Presents at Jefferies Mining and Industrials Conference 2025 - Slideshow (NYSE:CMP)
- Compass Minerals names Amy Tills as new chief human resources officer
- Compass Minerals receives preliminary court approval for settlement of derivative actions
- Lithium Junior Miners News For The Month Of August 2025
- Earnings call transcript: Compass Minerals Q3 2025 sees major EPS miss, stock drops
- This Brown & Brown Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Wednesday - Compass Minerals Intl (NYSE:CMP), Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO)
- JPMorgan downgrades Compass Minerals stock rating to Underweight on weaker EBITDA outlook
- Compass Minerals International, Inc. 2025 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:CMP)
- Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Compass Minerals (CMP) Reports Q3 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Compass Minerals posts mixed Q3 results, expects improvements in pricing
- Compass Minerals Q3 2025 slides: reduced losses amid volume growth in key segments
- Compass Minerals earnings missed by $0.38, revenue topped estimates
- Barrick Gold, Roivant Sciences, Owens & Minor to report earnings Monday
- Piedmont Lithium Inc. - Sponsored ADR (PLL) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- O'Keefe Stevens Advisory Q2 2025 Investor Letter
- Innospec (IOSP) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Is Compass Minerals International (CMP) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?
- Compass Minerals Doubled But Probably Still Trapped Under A Mountain Of Debt (NYSE:CMP)
- Are Basic Materials Stocks Lagging AkzoNobel (AKZOY) This Year?
- Msc Industrial Direct stock hits 52-week high at 91.81 USD
- Nike, Walgreens, McCormick, and more to report earnings Thursday
- Lithium Junior Miners News For The Month Of June 2025
- Compass Minerals names Ashley Ward as chief accounting officer
Faixa diária
17.67 18.04
Faixa anual
8.59 22.69
- Fechamento anterior
- 17.92
- Open
- 17.89
- Bid
- 17.98
- Ask
- 18.28
- Low
- 17.67
- High
- 18.04
- Volume
- 109
- Mudança diária
- 0.33%
- Mudança mensal
- -4.92%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 92.71%
- Mudança anual
- 47.14%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh