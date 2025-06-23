Currencies / CMP
CMP: Compass Minerals Intl Inc
18.18 USD 0.23 (1.25%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CMP exchange rate has changed by -1.25% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 18.16 and at a high of 18.55.
Follow Compass Minerals Intl Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
CMP News
- Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP) Presents at Jefferies Mining and Industrials Conference 2025 - Slideshow (NYSE:CMP)
- Compass Minerals names Amy Tills as new chief human resources officer
- Compass Minerals receives preliminary court approval for settlement of derivative actions
- Lithium Junior Miners News For The Month Of August 2025
- Earnings call transcript: Compass Minerals Q3 2025 sees major EPS miss, stock drops
- This Brown & Brown Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Wednesday - Compass Minerals Intl (NYSE:CMP), Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO)
- JPMorgan downgrades Compass Minerals stock rating to Underweight on weaker EBITDA outlook
- Compass Minerals International, Inc. 2025 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:CMP)
- Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Compass Minerals (CMP) Reports Q3 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Compass Minerals posts mixed Q3 results, expects improvements in pricing
- Compass Minerals Q3 2025 slides: reduced losses amid volume growth in key segments
- Compass Minerals earnings missed by $0.38, revenue topped estimates
- Barrick Gold, Roivant Sciences, Owens & Minor to report earnings Monday
- Piedmont Lithium Inc. - Sponsored ADR (PLL) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- O'Keefe Stevens Advisory Q2 2025 Investor Letter
- Innospec (IOSP) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Is Compass Minerals International (CMP) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?
- Compass Minerals Doubled But Probably Still Trapped Under A Mountain Of Debt (NYSE:CMP)
- Are Basic Materials Stocks Lagging AkzoNobel (AKZOY) This Year?
- Msc Industrial Direct stock hits 52-week high at 91.81 USD
- Nike, Walgreens, McCormick, and more to report earnings Thursday
- Lithium Junior Miners News For The Month Of June 2025
- Compass Minerals names Ashley Ward as chief accounting officer
Daily Range
18.16 18.55
Year Range
8.59 22.69
- Previous Close
- 18.41
- Open
- 18.45
- Bid
- 18.18
- Ask
- 18.48
- Low
- 18.16
- High
- 18.55
- Volume
- 427
- Daily Change
- -1.25%
- Month Change
- -3.86%
- 6 Months Change
- 94.86%
- Year Change
- 48.77%
