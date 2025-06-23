QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / CMP
Tornare a Azioni

CMP: Compass Minerals Intl Inc

18.04 USD 0.03 (0.17%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CMP ha avuto una variazione del -0.17% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 17.84 e ad un massimo di 18.28.

Segui le dinamiche di Compass Minerals Intl Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CMP News

Intervallo Giornaliero
17.84 18.28
Intervallo Annuale
8.59 22.69
Chiusura Precedente
18.07
Apertura
18.20
Bid
18.04
Ask
18.34
Minimo
17.84
Massimo
18.28
Volume
524
Variazione giornaliera
-0.17%
Variazione Mensile
-4.60%
Variazione Semestrale
93.35%
Variazione Annuale
47.63%
20 settembre, sabato