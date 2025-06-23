Valute / CMP
CMP: Compass Minerals Intl Inc
18.04 USD 0.03 (0.17%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CMP ha avuto una variazione del -0.17% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 17.84 e ad un massimo di 18.28.
Segui le dinamiche di Compass Minerals Intl Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
CMP News
- Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP) Presents at Jefferies Mining and Industrials Conference 2025 - Slideshow (NYSE:CMP)
- Compass Minerals names Amy Tills as new chief human resources officer
- Compass Minerals receives preliminary court approval for settlement of derivative actions
- Lithium Junior Miners News For The Month Of August 2025
- Earnings call transcript: Compass Minerals Q3 2025 sees major EPS miss, stock drops
- This Brown & Brown Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Wednesday - Compass Minerals Intl (NYSE:CMP), Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO)
- JPMorgan downgrades Compass Minerals stock rating to Underweight on weaker EBITDA outlook
- Compass Minerals International, Inc. 2025 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:CMP)
- Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Compass Minerals (CMP) Reports Q3 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Compass Minerals posts mixed Q3 results, expects improvements in pricing
- Compass Minerals Q3 2025 slides: reduced losses amid volume growth in key segments
- Compass Minerals earnings missed by $0.38, revenue topped estimates
- Barrick Gold, Roivant Sciences, Owens & Minor to report earnings Monday
- Piedmont Lithium Inc. - Sponsored ADR (PLL) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- O'Keefe Stevens Advisory Q2 2025 Investor Letter
- Innospec (IOSP) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Is Compass Minerals International (CMP) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?
- Compass Minerals Doubled But Probably Still Trapped Under A Mountain Of Debt (NYSE:CMP)
- Are Basic Materials Stocks Lagging AkzoNobel (AKZOY) This Year?
- Msc Industrial Direct stock hits 52-week high at 91.81 USD
- Nike, Walgreens, McCormick, and more to report earnings Thursday
- Lithium Junior Miners News For The Month Of June 2025
- Compass Minerals names Ashley Ward as chief accounting officer
Intervallo Giornaliero
17.84 18.28
Intervallo Annuale
8.59 22.69
- Chiusura Precedente
- 18.07
- Apertura
- 18.20
- Bid
- 18.04
- Ask
- 18.34
- Minimo
- 17.84
- Massimo
- 18.28
- Volume
- 524
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.17%
- Variazione Mensile
- -4.60%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 93.35%
- Variazione Annuale
- 47.63%
20 settembre, sabato