Moedas / CLRB
CLRB: Cellectar Biosciences Inc
5.48 USD 0.42 (8.30%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CLRB para hoje mudou para 8.30%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 5.14 e o mais alto foi 5.51.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Cellectar Biosciences Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CLRB Notícias
- All You Need to Know About Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB) Rating Upgrade to Buy
- Cellectar Biosciences prices $6 million public offering
- Cellectar Biosciences provides update on clinical programs and preclinical data
- Cellectar and Nusano sign multi-year radioisotope supply agreement
- Cellectar Biosciences enacts one-for-thirty reverse stock split on Nasdaq
- Cellectar Biosciences Submits Phase 1b Clinical Trial Protocol to US Food and Drug Administration for CLR 125 to Treat Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC)
- Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (June 23 to June 27) – Stay Invested - TipRanks.com
- Why Cheetah Mobile Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 11%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO), Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ)
- Cellectar Biosciences announces 1:30 reverse stock split
- Cellectar reports improved survival in pediatric brain tumor trial
- Crude Oil Falls Over 1%; ISM Services PMI Tumbles In May - AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB), Asana (NYSE:ASAN)
- Cellectar Biosciences stock soars on FDA breakthrough designation
- What's Behind Cellectar Biosciences' Stock Surge? FDA Update Explained - Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB)
- US Stocks Higher; Dollar Tree Shares Plunge After Q1 Earnings - Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB), Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR)
- FDA grants breakthrough status to Cellectar’s cancer drug
Faixa diária
5.14 5.51
Faixa anual
0.22 10.19
- Fechamento anterior
- 5.06
- Open
- 5.14
- Bid
- 5.48
- Ask
- 5.78
- Low
- 5.14
- High
- 5.51
- Volume
- 140
- Mudança diária
- 8.30%
- Mudança mensal
- 12.99%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 1612.50%
- Mudança anual
- 157.28%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh