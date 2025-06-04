KurseKategorien
Währungen / CLRB
Zurück zum Aktien

CLRB: Cellectar Biosciences Inc

5.50 USD 0.01 (0.18%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von CLRB hat sich für heute um 0.18% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 5.50 bis zu einem Hoch von 5.65 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Cellectar Biosciences Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CLRB News

Tagesspanne
5.50 5.65
Jahresspanne
0.22 10.19
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
5.49
Eröffnung
5.65
Bid
5.50
Ask
5.80
Tief
5.50
Hoch
5.65
Volumen
28
Tagesänderung
0.18%
Monatsänderung
13.40%
6-Monatsänderung
1618.75%
Jahresänderung
158.22%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K