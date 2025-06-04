Währungen / CLRB
CLRB: Cellectar Biosciences Inc
5.50 USD 0.01 (0.18%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von CLRB hat sich für heute um 0.18% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 5.50 bis zu einem Hoch von 5.65 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Cellectar Biosciences Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
CLRB News
- All You Need to Know About Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB) Rating Upgrade to Buy
- Cellectar Biosciences prices $6 million public offering
- Cellectar Biosciences provides update on clinical programs and preclinical data
- Cellectar and Nusano sign multi-year radioisotope supply agreement
- Cellectar Biosciences enacts one-for-thirty reverse stock split on Nasdaq
- Cellectar Biosciences Submits Phase 1b Clinical Trial Protocol to US Food and Drug Administration for CLR 125 to Treat Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC)
- Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (June 23 to June 27) – Stay Invested - TipRanks.com
- Why Cheetah Mobile Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 11%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO), Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ)
- Cellectar Biosciences announces 1:30 reverse stock split
- Cellectar reports improved survival in pediatric brain tumor trial
- Crude Oil Falls Over 1%; ISM Services PMI Tumbles In May - AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB), Asana (NYSE:ASAN)
- Cellectar Biosciences stock soars on FDA breakthrough designation
- What's Behind Cellectar Biosciences' Stock Surge? FDA Update Explained - Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB)
- US Stocks Higher; Dollar Tree Shares Plunge After Q1 Earnings - Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB), Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR)
- FDA grants breakthrough status to Cellectar’s cancer drug
Tagesspanne
5.50 5.65
Jahresspanne
0.22 10.19
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 5.49
- Eröffnung
- 5.65
- Bid
- 5.50
- Ask
- 5.80
- Tief
- 5.50
- Hoch
- 5.65
- Volumen
- 28
- Tagesänderung
- 0.18%
- Monatsänderung
- 13.40%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 1618.75%
- Jahresänderung
- 158.22%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K