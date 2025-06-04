货币 / CLRB
CLRB: Cellectar Biosciences Inc
5.13 USD 0.02 (0.39%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日CLRB汇率已更改-0.39%。当日，交易品种以低点5.10和高点5.21进行交易。
关注Cellectar Biosciences Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
5.10 5.21
年范围
0.22 10.19
- 前一天收盘价
- 5.15
- 开盘价
- 5.19
- 卖价
- 5.13
- 买价
- 5.43
- 最低价
- 5.10
- 最高价
- 5.21
- 交易量
- 33
- 日变化
- -0.39%
- 月变化
- 5.77%
- 6个月变化
- 1503.13%
- 年变化
- 140.85%
