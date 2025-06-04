QuotazioniSezioni
CLRB: Cellectar Biosciences Inc

5.20 USD 0.29 (5.28%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CLRB ha avuto una variazione del -5.28% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 5.16 e ad un massimo di 5.65.

Segui le dinamiche di Cellectar Biosciences Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
5.16 5.65
Intervallo Annuale
0.22 10.19
Chiusura Precedente
5.49
Apertura
5.65
Bid
5.20
Ask
5.50
Minimo
5.16
Massimo
5.65
Volume
117
Variazione giornaliera
-5.28%
Variazione Mensile
7.22%
Variazione Semestrale
1525.00%
Variazione Annuale
144.13%
21 settembre, domenica