通貨 / CLRB
CLRB: Cellectar Biosciences Inc
5.49 USD 0.43 (8.50%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
CLRBの今日の為替レートは、8.50%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり5.14の安値と5.51の高値で取引されました。
Cellectar Biosciences Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
CLRB News
- All You Need to Know About Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB) Rating Upgrade to Buy
- Cellectar Biosciences prices $6 million public offering
- Cellectar Biosciences provides update on clinical programs and preclinical data
- Cellectar and Nusano sign multi-year radioisotope supply agreement
- Cellectar Biosciences enacts one-for-thirty reverse stock split on Nasdaq
- Cellectar Biosciences Submits Phase 1b Clinical Trial Protocol to US Food and Drug Administration for CLR 125 to Treat Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC)
- Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (June 23 to June 27) – Stay Invested - TipRanks.com
- Why Cheetah Mobile Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 11%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO), Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ)
- Cellectar Biosciences announces 1:30 reverse stock split
- Cellectar reports improved survival in pediatric brain tumor trial
- Crude Oil Falls Over 1%; ISM Services PMI Tumbles In May - AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB), Asana (NYSE:ASAN)
- Cellectar Biosciences stock soars on FDA breakthrough designation
- What's Behind Cellectar Biosciences' Stock Surge? FDA Update Explained - Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB)
- US Stocks Higher; Dollar Tree Shares Plunge After Q1 Earnings - Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB), Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR)
- FDA grants breakthrough status to Cellectar’s cancer drug
1日のレンジ
5.14 5.51
1年のレンジ
0.22 10.19
- 以前の終値
- 5.06
- 始値
- 5.14
- 買値
- 5.49
- 買値
- 5.79
- 安値
- 5.14
- 高値
- 5.51
- 出来高
- 212
- 1日の変化
- 8.50%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 13.20%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 1615.63%
- 1年の変化
- 157.75%
