CLRB: Cellectar Biosciences Inc

5.49 USD 0.43 (8.50%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

CLRBの今日の為替レートは、8.50%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり5.14の安値と5.51の高値で取引されました。

Cellectar Biosciences Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
5.14 5.51
1年のレンジ
0.22 10.19
以前の終値
5.06
始値
5.14
買値
5.49
買値
5.79
安値
5.14
高値
5.51
出来高
212
1日の変化
8.50%
1ヶ月の変化
13.20%
6ヶ月の変化
1615.63%
1年の変化
157.75%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K