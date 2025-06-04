통화 / CLRB
CLRB: Cellectar Biosciences Inc
5.20 USD 0.29 (5.28%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
CLRB 환율이 오늘 -5.28%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 5.16이고 고가는 5.65이었습니다.
Cellectar Biosciences Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
CLRB News
- All You Need to Know About Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB) Rating Upgrade to Buy
- Cellectar Biosciences prices $6 million public offering
- Cellectar Biosciences provides update on clinical programs and preclinical data
- Cellectar and Nusano sign multi-year radioisotope supply agreement
- Cellectar Biosciences enacts one-for-thirty reverse stock split on Nasdaq
- Cellectar Biosciences Submits Phase 1b Clinical Trial Protocol to US Food and Drug Administration for CLR 125 to Treat Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC)
- Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (June 23 to June 27) – Stay Invested - TipRanks.com
- Why Cheetah Mobile Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 11%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO), Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ)
- Cellectar Biosciences announces 1:30 reverse stock split
- Cellectar reports improved survival in pediatric brain tumor trial
- Crude Oil Falls Over 1%; ISM Services PMI Tumbles In May - AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB), Asana (NYSE:ASAN)
- Cellectar Biosciences stock soars on FDA breakthrough designation
- What's Behind Cellectar Biosciences' Stock Surge? FDA Update Explained - Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB)
- US Stocks Higher; Dollar Tree Shares Plunge After Q1 Earnings - Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB), Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR)
- FDA grants breakthrough status to Cellectar’s cancer drug
일일 변동 비율
5.16 5.65
년간 변동
0.22 10.19
- 이전 종가
- 5.49
- 시가
- 5.65
- Bid
- 5.20
- Ask
- 5.50
- 저가
- 5.16
- 고가
- 5.65
- 볼륨
- 117
- 일일 변동
- -5.28%
- 월 변동
- 7.22%
- 6개월 변동
- 1525.00%
- 년간 변동율
- 144.13%
20 9월, 토요일