CION: CION Investment Corporation
10.07 USD 0.16 (1.61%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CION para hoje mudou para 1.61%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 9.90 e o mais alto foi 10.09.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas CION Investment Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
9.90 10.09
Faixa anual
8.51 12.72
- Fechamento anterior
- 9.91
- Open
- 9.92
- Bid
- 10.07
- Ask
- 10.37
- Low
- 9.90
- High
- 10.09
- Volume
- 166
- Mudança diária
- 1.61%
- Mudança mensal
- -2.80%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -2.99%
- Mudança anual
- -15.45%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh