CION: CION Investment Corporation
10.13 USD 0.22 (2.22%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
CIONの今日の為替レートは、2.22%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり9.90の安値と10.15の高値で取引されました。
CION Investment Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
9.90 10.15
1年のレンジ
8.51 12.72
- 以前の終値
- 9.91
- 始値
- 9.92
- 買値
- 10.13
- 買値
- 10.43
- 安値
- 9.90
- 高値
- 10.15
- 出来高
- 478
- 1日の変化
- 2.22%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -2.22%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -2.41%
- 1年の変化
- -14.95%
