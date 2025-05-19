クォートセクション
通貨 / CION
CION: CION Investment Corporation

10.13 USD 0.22 (2.22%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

CIONの今日の為替レートは、2.22%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり9.90の安値と10.15の高値で取引されました。

CION Investment Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
9.90 10.15
1年のレンジ
8.51 12.72
以前の終値
9.91
始値
9.92
買値
10.13
買値
10.43
安値
9.90
高値
10.15
出来高
478
1日の変化
2.22%
1ヶ月の変化
-2.22%
6ヶ月の変化
-2.41%
1年の変化
-14.95%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K