CION: CION Investment Corporation

10.25 USD 0.12 (1.18%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von CION hat sich für heute um 1.18% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 10.15 bis zu einem Hoch von 10.25 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die CION Investment Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
10.15 10.25
Jahresspanne
8.51 12.72
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
10.13
Eröffnung
10.15
Bid
10.25
Ask
10.55
Tief
10.15
Hoch
10.25
Volumen
9
Tagesänderung
1.18%
Monatsänderung
-1.06%
6-Monatsänderung
-1.25%
Jahresänderung
-13.94%
