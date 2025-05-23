Währungen / CION
CION: CION Investment Corporation
10.25 USD 0.12 (1.18%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von CION hat sich für heute um 1.18% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 10.15 bis zu einem Hoch von 10.25 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die CION Investment Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
CION News
Tagesspanne
10.15 10.25
Jahresspanne
8.51 12.72
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 10.13
- Eröffnung
- 10.15
- Bid
- 10.25
- Ask
- 10.55
- Tief
- 10.15
- Hoch
- 10.25
- Volumen
- 9
- Tagesänderung
- 1.18%
- Monatsänderung
- -1.06%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -1.25%
- Jahresänderung
- -13.94%
