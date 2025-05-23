FiyatlarBölümler
CION: CION Investment Corporation

10.12 USD 0.01 (0.10%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

CION fiyatı bugün -0.10% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 10.10 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 10.27 aralığında işlem gördü.

CION Investment Corporation hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
10.10 10.27
Yıllık aralık
8.51 12.72
Önceki kapanış
10.13
Açılış
10.15
Satış
10.12
Alış
10.42
Düşük
10.10
Yüksek
10.27
Hacim
562
Günlük değişim
-0.10%
Aylık değişim
-2.32%
6 aylık değişim
-2.50%
Yıllık değişim
-15.03%
21 Eylül, Pazar