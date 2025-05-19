货币 / CION
CION: CION Investment Corporation
9.79 USD 0.01 (0.10%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日CION汇率已更改0.10%。当日，交易品种以低点9.73和高点9.86进行交易。
关注CION Investment Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
9.73 9.86
年范围
8.51 12.72
- 前一天收盘价
- 9.78
- 开盘价
- 9.83
- 卖价
- 9.79
- 买价
- 10.09
- 最低价
- 9.73
- 最高价
- 9.86
- 交易量
- 602
- 日变化
- 0.10%
- 月变化
- -5.50%
- 6个月变化
- -5.68%
- 年变化
- -17.80%
