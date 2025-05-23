QuotazioniSezioni
CION: CION Investment Corporation

10.12 USD 0.01 (0.10%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CION ha avuto una variazione del -0.10% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 10.10 e ad un massimo di 10.27.

Segui le dinamiche di CION Investment Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
10.10 10.27
Intervallo Annuale
8.51 12.72
Chiusura Precedente
10.13
Apertura
10.15
Bid
10.12
Ask
10.42
Minimo
10.10
Massimo
10.27
Volume
562
Variazione giornaliera
-0.10%
Variazione Mensile
-2.32%
Variazione Semestrale
-2.50%
Variazione Annuale
-15.03%
20 settembre, sabato