통화 / CION
CION: CION Investment Corporation
10.12 USD 0.01 (0.10%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
CION 환율이 오늘 -0.10%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 10.10이고 고가는 10.27이었습니다.
CION Investment Corporation 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
CION News
일일 변동 비율
10.10 10.27
년간 변동
8.51 12.72
- 이전 종가
- 10.13
- 시가
- 10.15
- Bid
- 10.12
- Ask
- 10.42
- 저가
- 10.10
- 고가
- 10.27
- 볼륨
- 562
- 일일 변동
- -0.10%
- 월 변동
- -2.32%
- 6개월 변동
- -2.50%
- 년간 변동율
- -15.03%
20 9월, 토요일