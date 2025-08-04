Moedas / CDW
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
CDW: CDW Corporation
166.43 USD 0.86 (0.51%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CDW para hoje mudou para -0.51%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 166.43 e o mais alto foi 168.68.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas CDW Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CDW Notícias
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- CDW Corporation (CDW) Corporation Presents at Citi's 2025 Global Technology, Media
- CDW Corporation: There Is Still Upside Potential (NASDAQ:CDW)
- Reasons to Include Leidos Stock in Your Portfolio Right Now
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 17
- Artisan Mid Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Gilat Defense Lands Multimillion-Dollar Israeli SATCOM Contract
- SoundHound Q2 Earnings Beat as AI Demand Fuels 217% Sales Growth
- VSH Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y, Stock Falls
- Amdocs Q3 Earnings Surpass Expectations, Revenues Fall Y/Y
- Are You a Value Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Compared to Estimates, CDW (CDW) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Company News for Aug 7, 2025
- CDW (CDW) Q2 Revenue Jumps 10%
- CDW stock rises as Evercore ISI reiterates Outperform on strong earnings
- CDW's Q2 Earnings Top, Revenues Up Y/Y on Strong Core & Global Demand
- CDW Q2 2025 slides: Revenue jumps 10.2% despite margin pressure, outlook unchanged
- CDW (CDW) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- CDW tops quarterly estimates on steady demand from healthcare, government customers
- CDW beats Q2 expectations as sales rise on strong corporate demand
- CDW Corp earnings beat by $0.11, revenue topped estimates
- Wix Rolls Out New Financial Services for Small Business Growth
- CDW Set to Report Q2 Earnings: Is a Beat in the Cards?
- Leidos Holdings to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Faixa diária
166.43 168.68
Faixa anual
137.31 226.77
- Fechamento anterior
- 167.29
- Open
- 168.68
- Bid
- 166.43
- Ask
- 166.73
- Low
- 166.43
- High
- 168.68
- Volume
- 136
- Mudança diária
- -0.51%
- Mudança mensal
- 2.70%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 3.36%
- Mudança anual
- -25.53%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh