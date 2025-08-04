CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / CDW
Volver a Acciones

CDW: CDW Corporation

167.29 USD 1.14 (0.69%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de CDW de hoy ha cambiado un 0.69%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 164.61, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 169.18.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas CDW Corporation. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Gráfico a pantalla completa
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CDW News

Rango diario
164.61 169.18
Rango anual
137.31 226.77
Cierres anteriores
166.15
Open
166.22
Bid
167.29
Ask
167.59
Low
164.61
High
169.18
Volumen
2.812 K
Cambio diario
0.69%
Cambio mensual
3.23%
Cambio a 6 meses
3.89%
Cambio anual
-25.14%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B