货币 / CDW
CDW: CDW Corporation
167.27 USD 1.12 (0.67%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日CDW汇率已更改0.67%。当日，交易品种以低点166.00和高点167.73进行交易。
关注CDW Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CDW新闻
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- CDW Corporation (CDW) Corporation Presents at Citi's 2025 Global Technology, Media
- CDW Corporation: There Is Still Upside Potential (NASDAQ:CDW)
- Reasons to Include Leidos Stock in Your Portfolio Right Now
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 17
- Artisan Mid Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Gilat Defense Lands Multimillion-Dollar Israeli SATCOM Contract
- SoundHound Q2 Earnings Beat as AI Demand Fuels 217% Sales Growth
- VSH Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y, Stock Falls
- Amdocs Q3 Earnings Surpass Expectations, Revenues Fall Y/Y
- Are You a Value Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Compared to Estimates, CDW (CDW) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Company News for Aug 7, 2025
- CDW (CDW) Q2 Revenue Jumps 10%
- CDW stock rises as Evercore ISI reiterates Outperform on strong earnings
- CDW's Q2 Earnings Top, Revenues Up Y/Y on Strong Core & Global Demand
- CDW Q2 2025 slides: Revenue jumps 10.2% despite margin pressure, outlook unchanged
- CDW (CDW) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- CDW tops quarterly estimates on steady demand from healthcare, government customers
- CDW beats Q2 expectations as sales rise on strong corporate demand
- CDW Corp earnings beat by $0.11, revenue topped estimates
- Wix Rolls Out New Financial Services for Small Business Growth
- CDW Set to Report Q2 Earnings: Is a Beat in the Cards?
- Leidos Holdings to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
日范围
166.00 167.73
年范围
137.31 226.77
- 前一天收盘价
- 166.15
- 开盘价
- 166.22
- 卖价
- 167.27
- 买价
- 167.57
- 最低价
- 166.00
- 最高价
- 167.73
- 交易量
- 271
- 日变化
- 0.67%
- 月变化
- 3.21%
- 6个月变化
- 3.88%
- 年变化
- -25.15%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值