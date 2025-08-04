Valute / CDW
CDW: CDW Corporation
161.22 USD 1.65 (1.01%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CDW ha avuto una variazione del -1.01% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 161.00 e ad un massimo di 163.31.
Segui le dinamiche di CDW Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
CDW News
Intervallo Giornaliero
161.00 163.31
Intervallo Annuale
137.31 226.77
- Chiusura Precedente
- 162.87
- Apertura
- 162.51
- Bid
- 161.22
- Ask
- 161.52
- Minimo
- 161.00
- Massimo
- 163.31
- Volume
- 3.245 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.01%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.52%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 0.12%
- Variazione Annuale
- -27.86%
20 settembre, sabato