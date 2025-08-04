Währungen / CDW
CDW: CDW Corporation
162.87 USD 4.42 (2.64%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von CDW hat sich für heute um -2.64% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 161.99 bis zu einem Hoch von 168.68 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die CDW Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
CDW News
Tagesspanne
161.99 168.68
Jahresspanne
137.31 226.77
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 167.29
- Eröffnung
- 168.68
- Bid
- 162.87
- Ask
- 163.17
- Tief
- 161.99
- Hoch
- 168.68
- Volumen
- 5.568 K
- Tagesänderung
- -2.64%
- Monatsänderung
- 0.50%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 1.15%
- Jahresänderung
- -27.12%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K