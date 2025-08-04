通貨 / CDW
CDW: CDW Corporation
162.87 USD 4.42 (2.64%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
CDWの今日の為替レートは、-2.64%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり161.99の安値と168.68の高値で取引されました。
CDW Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
CDW News
- Leidos Holdings to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
1日のレンジ
161.99 168.68
1年のレンジ
137.31 226.77
- 以前の終値
- 167.29
- 始値
- 168.68
- 買値
- 162.87
- 買値
- 163.17
- 安値
- 161.99
- 高値
- 168.68
- 出来高
- 5.568 K
- 1日の変化
- -2.64%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.50%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 1.15%
- 1年の変化
- -27.12%
18 9月, 木曜日
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 23.2
- 期待
- 3.7
- 前
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 5.6
- 期待
- 7.6
- 前
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 231 K
- 期待
- 282 K
- 前
- 264 K
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 1.920 M
- 期待
- 1.935 M
- 前
- 1.927 M
14:00
USD
- 実際
- -0.5%
- 期待
- -0.2%
- 前
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- 実際
- 1.734%
- 期待
- 前
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- 実際
- $49.2 B
- 期待
- $123.1 B
- 前
- $151.0 B