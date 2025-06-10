Moedas / BY
BY: Byline Bancorp Inc
28.70 USD 0.35 (1.23%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do BY para hoje mudou para 1.23%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 28.58 e o mais alto foi 29.18.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Byline Bancorp Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Faixa diária
28.58 29.18
Faixa anual
22.63 32.89
- Fechamento anterior
- 28.35
- Open
- 28.64
- Bid
- 28.70
- Ask
- 29.00
- Low
- 28.58
- High
- 29.18
- Volume
- 50
- Mudança diária
- 1.23%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.42%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 9.84%
- Mudança anual
- 8.75%
