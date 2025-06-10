통화 / BY
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
BY: Byline Bancorp Inc
28.46 USD 0.79 (2.70%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
BY 환율이 오늘 -2.70%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 28.46이고 고가는 29.15이었습니다.
Byline Bancorp Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BY News
- Byline Bancorp Benefits From High Loan Yields And Net Interest Margin (NYSE:BY)
- Earnings call transcript: Byline Bancorp Q2 2025 earnings beat forecasts
- Byline Bancorp, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:BY)
- Byline Bancorp, Inc. (BY) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Byline Bancorp Q2 2025 slides: EPS rises to $0.75 as First Security acquisition closes
- Byline Bancorp (BY) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Byline Bancorp (BY) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Byline Bancorp earnings beat by $0.08, revenue topped estimates
- Byline Bancorp Stock: A Solid Chicago-Based Commercial Bank (NYSE:BY)
- Friday’s Insider Trades: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks Revealed
- Byline Bancorp director Mary Jo S. Herseth buys $50,653 in stock
- Byline Bancorp CEO Roberto Herencia buys $99,990 in stock
- Byline Bancorp director Antonio del Valle Perochena buys $1 million in stock
- Byline Bancorp completes secondary offering of 4.28 million shares
- Byline Bancorp, Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering of Common Stock and Concurrent Share Repurchase
- Byline Bancorp selling stockholders offer 4.28 million shares
일일 변동 비율
28.46 29.15
년간 변동
22.63 32.89
- 이전 종가
- 29.25
- 시가
- 29.14
- Bid
- 28.46
- Ask
- 28.76
- 저가
- 28.46
- 고가
- 29.15
- 볼륨
- 281
- 일일 변동
- -2.70%
- 월 변동
- -0.42%
- 6개월 변동
- 8.92%
- 년간 변동율
- 7.84%
20 9월, 토요일