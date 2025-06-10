クォートセクション
通貨 / BY
株に戻る

BY: Byline Bancorp Inc

29.25 USD 0.90 (3.17%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

BYの今日の為替レートは、3.17%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり28.58の安値と29.30の高値で取引されました。

Byline Bancorp Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BY News

1日のレンジ
28.58 29.30
1年のレンジ
22.63 32.89
以前の終値
28.35
始値
28.64
買値
29.25
買値
29.55
安値
28.58
高値
29.30
出来高
249
1日の変化
3.17%
1ヶ月の変化
2.34%
6ヶ月の変化
11.94%
1年の変化
10.84%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K