通貨 / BY
BY: Byline Bancorp Inc
29.25 USD 0.90 (3.17%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BYの今日の為替レートは、3.17%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり28.58の安値と29.30の高値で取引されました。
Byline Bancorp Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
BY News
1日のレンジ
28.58 29.30
1年のレンジ
22.63 32.89
- 以前の終値
- 28.35
- 始値
- 28.64
- 買値
- 29.25
- 買値
- 29.55
- 安値
- 28.58
- 高値
- 29.30
- 出来高
- 249
- 1日の変化
- 3.17%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 2.34%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 11.94%
- 1年の変化
- 10.84%
