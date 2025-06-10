Divisas / BY
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
BY: Byline Bancorp Inc
28.35 USD 0.10 (0.35%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de BY de hoy ha cambiado un 0.35%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 28.18, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 29.08.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Byline Bancorp Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BY News
- Byline Bancorp Benefits From High Loan Yields And Net Interest Margin (NYSE:BY)
- Earnings call transcript: Byline Bancorp Q2 2025 earnings beat forecasts
- Byline Bancorp, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:BY)
- Byline Bancorp, Inc. (BY) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Byline Bancorp Q2 2025 slides: EPS rises to $0.75 as First Security acquisition closes
- Byline Bancorp (BY) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Byline Bancorp (BY) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Byline Bancorp earnings beat by $0.08, revenue topped estimates
- Byline Bancorp Stock: A Solid Chicago-Based Commercial Bank (NYSE:BY)
- Friday’s Insider Trades: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks Revealed
- Byline Bancorp director Mary Jo S. Herseth buys $50,653 in stock
- Byline Bancorp CEO Roberto Herencia buys $99,990 in stock
- Byline Bancorp director Antonio del Valle Perochena buys $1 million in stock
- Byline Bancorp completes secondary offering of 4.28 million shares
- Byline Bancorp, Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering of Common Stock and Concurrent Share Repurchase
- Byline Bancorp selling stockholders offer 4.28 million shares
Rango diario
28.18 29.08
Rango anual
22.63 32.89
- Cierres anteriores
- 28.25
- Open
- 28.18
- Bid
- 28.35
- Ask
- 28.65
- Low
- 28.18
- High
- 29.08
- Volumen
- 350
- Cambio diario
- 0.35%
- Cambio mensual
- -0.80%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 8.50%
- Cambio anual
- 7.43%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B