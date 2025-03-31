Moedas / BW
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
BW: Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc
3.38 USD 0.30 (9.74%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do BW para hoje mudou para 9.74%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 3.10 e o mais alto foi 3.51.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BW Notícias
- B&W and Denham partner to convert coal plants for data center power
- Babcock & Wilcox CEO Young buys $20k in shares
- Babcock & Wilcox regains NYSE compliance after stock price recovery
- Babcock & Wilcox: Getting On The Roller-Coaster (NYSE:BW)
- Mistras: Higher-Margin Pivot Is Working, Even Without Oil's Help (NYSE:MG)
- Babcock & Wilcox stock price target raised to $1.50 from $1.00 at DA Davidson
- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (BW) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Babcock & Wilcox reports Q2 2025 loss, stock dips
- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises earnings missed by $0.56, revenue fell short of estimates
- Babcock & Wilcox general counsel sells $2.3k in shares
- Babcock & Wilcox completes sale of Diamond Power to Andritz for $177 million
- Babcock & Wilcox Announces Preferred Stock Dividend
- Babcock & Wilcox: Disposal Of Core Assets Spark Securities Rally, But Headwinds Remain
- BWXT stock soars to all-time high, reaching $136.35
- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises: Asset Sales Fuel Hope (NYSE:BW)
- Babcock & Wilcox stock soars on asset sale news
- BW Stock Jumps On $177M ANDRITZ Deal - Babcock & Wilcox (NYSE:BW)
- Babcock & Wilcox Commences Cash Tender Offer For Two Series of Notes
- B&W sells Diamond Power to ANDRITZ for $177 million
- Galloway Capital Partners takes 4.31% stake in Babcock & Wilcox
- Babcock & Wilcox issues new senior secured notes
- Steep US tariffs on Africa signal end of trade deal meant to boost development
- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (BW) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- US Stocks Likely To Open Lower After 3-Day Fall: 'Equity Drawdown Probability Hasn't Peaked Yet,' Says Goldman Sachs Analyst - Babcock & Wilcox (NYSE:BW), AAR (NYSE:AIR)
Faixa diária
3.10 3.51
Faixa anual
0.22 3.51
- Fechamento anterior
- 3.08
- Open
- 3.20
- Bid
- 3.38
- Ask
- 3.68
- Low
- 3.10
- High
- 3.51
- Volume
- 2.850 K
- Mudança diária
- 9.74%
- Mudança mensal
- 57.21%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 363.01%
- Mudança anual
- 66.50%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh