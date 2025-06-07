Moedas / BKT
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
BKT: BlackRock Income Trust Inc (The)
11.49 USD 0.07 (0.61%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do BKT para hoje mudou para -0.61%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 11.46 e o mais alto foi 11.60.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas BlackRock Income Trust Inc (The). As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BKT Notícias
- NYC Office Market Reality: Why Loan Maturities Matter Now
- RBC sees global banks extending outperformance alongside global growth
- Spain stocks lower at close of trade; IBEX 35 down 0.53%
- From Cash To Curve: Rethinking Allocations As Rate Cuts Loom
- Spain stocks lower at close of trade; IBEX 35 down 0.62%
- DMO: Same Concerns Exist, But Now Unattractively Priced (NYSE:DMO)
- Investment Grade Outlook: Balancing Opportunity And Risk
- 2025 Mid-Year Outlook: Macro, Equities, Retail, Funds, RMBS, CMBS, And CLO Insights
- BKT CEF: A Leveraged MBS Play From BlackRock, 9% Distribution (NYSE:BKT)
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed Income Monitor: August 2025
- Treasury Market Sees No Rate Cut by Sept., 30-Year Treasury Yield Near 5%
- Spain stocks higher at close of trade; IBEX 35 up 1.42%
- Earnings call transcript: Bankinter Q2 2025 reports 14% profit rise
- Bankinter shares soar 6.1% as profit beats estimates on strong NII
- Bankinter reports 2Q25 net income 3% above consensus
- Bankinter 1H2025 presentation slides: €542M profit as fee income offsets NII pressure
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed Income Monitor: July 2025
- What's The Fed Watching In CRE?
- Spain stocks higher at close of trade; IBEX 35 up 0.06%
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed Income Monitor: June 2025
- Spain stocks higher at close of trade; IBEX 35 up 0.06%
- UBS cuts Bankinter stock rating to Neutral, price target to EUR12
- Weekly Market Pulse: Extension Day?
- Charting The U.S. Consumer With Kristofer Kraus
Faixa diária
11.46 11.60
Faixa anual
11.25 12.57
- Fechamento anterior
- 11.56
- Open
- 11.57
- Bid
- 11.49
- Ask
- 11.79
- Low
- 11.46
- High
- 11.60
- Volume
- 207
- Mudança diária
- -0.61%
- Mudança mensal
- -1.96%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -3.12%
- Mudança anual
- -8.52%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh