Currencies / BKT
BKT: BlackRock Income Trust Inc (The)
11.56 USD 0.05 (0.43%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BKT exchange rate has changed by -0.43% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 11.51 and at a high of 11.73.
Follow BlackRock Income Trust Inc (The) dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BKT News
Daily Range
11.51 11.73
Year Range
11.25 12.57
- Previous Close
- 11.61
- Open
- 11.69
- Bid
- 11.56
- Ask
- 11.86
- Low
- 11.51
- High
- 11.73
- Volume
- 1.765 K
- Daily Change
- -0.43%
- Month Change
- -1.37%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.53%
- Year Change
- -7.96%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev