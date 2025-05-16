Moedas / BIVI
BIVI: BioVie Inc
1.87 USD 0.05 (2.75%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do BIVI para hoje mudou para 2.75%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 1.84 e o mais alto foi 1.95.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas BioVie Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
1.84 1.95
Faixa anual
0.62 9.56
- Fechamento anterior
- 1.82
- Open
- 1.87
- Bid
- 1.87
- Ask
- 2.17
- Low
- 1.84
- High
- 1.95
- Volume
- 433
- Mudança diária
- 2.75%
- Mudança mensal
- 19.11%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 103.26%
- Mudança anual
- 53.28%
