BIVI: BioVie Inc
1.86 USD 0.01 (0.53%)
Secteur: Soins de Santé Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de BIVI a changé de -0.53% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 1.82 et à un maximum de 1.91.
Suivez la dynamique BioVie Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
BIVI Nouvelles
- BioVie closes $12 million public offering of units
- Why Is BioVie Stock (BIVI) Down 50% Today? - TipRanks.com
- Biovie stock plunges after pricing $12 million public offering
- Dow Surges 300 Points; American Axle & Manufacturing Posts Upbeat Earnings - American Axle & Mfg Hldgs (NYSE:AXL), BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI)
- Why Expedia Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 18%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Click Holdings (NASDAQ:CLIK), BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI)
- BioVie prices $12 million public offering of units at $2.00 each
- Biovie stock rises after drug shows age deceleration in Alzheimer’s patients
- Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (July 7 to July 11) – Stay Invested - TipRanks.com
- New to The Street Announces the Broadcast of Show Number 675 This Saturday at 6:30 PM EST on Bloomberg Television Featuring: FLOKI, BioVie (NASDAQ: BIVI), Arrive AI ($ARAI), Health In Tech (NASDAQ HIT
- BioVie Highlights Patient-Centric Design of SUNRISE-PD Trial at Advanced Therapeutics in Movement & Related Disorders ® Congress (A™RD)
- BioVie to Present Overview of Phase 2 SUNRISE-PD Trial at the Advanced Therapeutics in Movement & Related Disorders ® Congress
- New to The Street’s Show #672 Airs Tonight on Fox Business Network at 10:30 PM EST
- New to The Street Announces Upcoming Bloomberg Air Dates Featuring FLOKI, BioVie Pharmaceuticals, Beeline, Arrive AI, and Commercialville
- BioVie and Liberty Star Interviews to Air on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money(™) Show on Bloomberg TV
Range quotidien
1.82 1.91
Range Annuel
0.62 9.56
- Clôture Précédente
- 1.87
- Ouverture
- 1.90
- Bid
- 1.86
- Ask
- 2.16
- Plus Bas
- 1.82
- Plus Haut
- 1.91
- Volume
- 256
- Changement quotidien
- -0.53%
- Changement Mensuel
- 18.47%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 102.17%
- Changement Annuel
- 52.46%
20 septembre, samedi