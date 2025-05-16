Currencies / BIVI
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
BIVI: BioVie Inc
1.84 USD 0.08 (4.55%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BIVI exchange rate has changed by 4.55% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.72 and at a high of 1.84.
Follow BioVie Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BIVI News
- BioVie closes $12 million public offering of units
- Why Is BioVie Stock (BIVI) Down 50% Today? - TipRanks.com
- Biovie stock plunges after pricing $12 million public offering
- Dow Surges 300 Points; American Axle & Manufacturing Posts Upbeat Earnings - American Axle & Mfg Hldgs (NYSE:AXL), BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI)
- Why Expedia Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 18%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Click Holdings (NASDAQ:CLIK), BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI)
- BioVie prices $12 million public offering of units at $2.00 each
- Biovie stock rises after drug shows age deceleration in Alzheimer’s patients
- Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (July 7 to July 11) – Stay Invested - TipRanks.com
- New to The Street Announces the Broadcast of Show Number 675 This Saturday at 6:30 PM EST on Bloomberg Television Featuring: FLOKI, BioVie (NASDAQ: BIVI), Arrive AI ($ARAI), Health In Tech (NASDAQ HIT
- BioVie Highlights Patient-Centric Design of SUNRISE-PD Trial at Advanced Therapeutics in Movement & Related Disorders ® Congress (A™RD)
- BioVie to Present Overview of Phase 2 SUNRISE-PD Trial at the Advanced Therapeutics in Movement & Related Disorders ® Congress
- New to The Street’s Show #672 Airs Tonight on Fox Business Network at 10:30 PM EST
- New to The Street Announces Upcoming Bloomberg Air Dates Featuring FLOKI, BioVie Pharmaceuticals, Beeline, Arrive AI, and Commercialville
- BioVie and Liberty Star Interviews to Air on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money(™) Show on Bloomberg TV
Daily Range
1.72 1.84
Year Range
0.62 9.56
- Previous Close
- 1.76
- Open
- 1.79
- Bid
- 1.84
- Ask
- 2.14
- Low
- 1.72
- High
- 1.84
- Volume
- 190
- Daily Change
- 4.55%
- Month Change
- 17.20%
- 6 Months Change
- 100.00%
- Year Change
- 50.82%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev