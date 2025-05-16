货币 / BIVI
BIVI: BioVie Inc
1.82 USD 0.02 (1.09%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日BIVI汇率已更改-1.09%。当日，交易品种以低点1.82和高点1.95进行交易。
关注BioVie Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
BIVI新闻
- BioVie closes $12 million public offering of units
- Why Is BioVie Stock (BIVI) Down 50% Today? - TipRanks.com
- Biovie stock plunges after pricing $12 million public offering
- Dow Surges 300 Points; American Axle & Manufacturing Posts Upbeat Earnings - American Axle & Mfg Hldgs (NYSE:AXL), BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI)
- Why Expedia Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 18%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Click Holdings (NASDAQ:CLIK), BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI)
- BioVie prices $12 million public offering of units at $2.00 each
- Biovie stock rises after drug shows age deceleration in Alzheimer’s patients
- Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (July 7 to July 11) – Stay Invested - TipRanks.com
- New to The Street Announces the Broadcast of Show Number 675 This Saturday at 6:30 PM EST on Bloomberg Television Featuring: FLOKI, BioVie (NASDAQ: BIVI), Arrive AI ($ARAI), Health In Tech (NASDAQ HIT
- BioVie Highlights Patient-Centric Design of SUNRISE-PD Trial at Advanced Therapeutics in Movement & Related Disorders ® Congress (A™RD)
- BioVie to Present Overview of Phase 2 SUNRISE-PD Trial at the Advanced Therapeutics in Movement & Related Disorders ® Congress
- New to The Street’s Show #672 Airs Tonight on Fox Business Network at 10:30 PM EST
- New to The Street Announces Upcoming Bloomberg Air Dates Featuring FLOKI, BioVie Pharmaceuticals, Beeline, Arrive AI, and Commercialville
- BioVie and Liberty Star Interviews to Air on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money(™) Show on Bloomberg TV
日范围
1.82 1.95
年范围
0.62 9.56
- 前一天收盘价
- 1.84
- 开盘价
- 1.87
- 卖价
- 1.82
- 买价
- 2.12
- 最低价
- 1.82
- 最高价
- 1.95
- 交易量
- 360
- 日变化
- -1.09%
- 月变化
- 15.92%
- 6个月变化
- 97.83%
- 年变化
- 49.18%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值